Irish HomeCare announces 750 new jobs nationwide

An Irish home care provider is creating 750 new jobs nationwide as it doubles its workforce to meet a surge in demand for its services.

Irish HomeCare today launched a national recruitment drive to bring its workforce in Ireland to 1,500 over the next 18 months and is recruiting for the new roles immediately.

700 of the new jobs are “flexible” carer roles delivering home care solutions including elderly care, reablement, palliative and specialist support. The company said “comprehensive bespoke training” will be provided to successful candidates.

The remaining 50 roles are full-time positions which include nurses, tutors, operational managers and supervisors, and other administrative and support staff.

Tánaiste and Minister for Employment, Leo Varadkar, said the jobs announcement was an “incredible expansion” from the company.

“These are jobs doing essential work for those that need it most, in communities all across the country. I wish Irish HomeCare the very best of luck with this expansion, as it continues to provide this vital service,” he said.

Locations

The care roles are being recruited for nationwide across 24 counties, with 370 available in Leinster where demand is currently greatest. There are a further 130 roles available in Munster, 110 in Connaught and 90 in Ulster.

Irish HomeCare is also investing in a new south Dublin base in Park West, bringing to 10 the total number of support offices the Monaghan-headquartered company has around the country.

Chief executive of Irish HomeCare, John Florence, said the company established in 2005 was experiencing new demand due to the pandemic.

“We have experienced a significant surge in demand for our services across the country and are delighted to be adding 750 new roles so that we can continue to provide the highest standards of care to vulnerable people in our society,” he said.

Home has proven to be the safest place for care delivery throughout the pandemic

“Through our extensive range of support services, we enable people to maintain their independence in the comfort of their own homes within their communities.”

Mr Florence said home had “proven to be the safest place for care delivery throughout the pandemic.”

“This has contributed significantly to the demand that we have experienced recently. We are pleased to be able to expand our services as part of a home-first approach to care and contribute to the post-pandemic economic recovery as a consequence.”

As a registered training centre with City & Guilds, Irish HomeCare said it will offer all new employees specialised bespoke training opportunities to support them in their new role and professional development.

Those interested in the new roles can visit https://irishhomecare.ie/jobs/become-a-carer/.