Mon, 14 Jun, 2021 - 17:21

Covid: 242 new cases as Delta variant concern continues

There are now 67 people with Covid-19 in hospital.
The Department of Health has confirmed 242 new cases of Covid-19 as of midnight on Sunday.

There are now 67 people in hospital with the virus, 23 of whom are in intensive care.

Today's figures come amid growing concerns regarding the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.

Earlier, a University College Cork professor called for the Government to consider hotel quarantine for travellers from Britain where the variant now makes up 90 per cent of new cases.

Prof Gerry Kileen, co-founder of Independent Scientific Advocacy Group, said hotel quarantine needs to be considered as the Delta variant is proving to be 60 per cent more transmissible than the previously dominant Alpha strain.

Currently, travellers from Britain must self-quarantine but can move freely once they obtain a negative Covid-19 test no less than five days after arrival, however, the Government may increase the self-quarantine period to 10 days.

