Cyclist in critical condition after Dublin hit-and-run incident

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses after a hit-and-run incident left a cyclist with serious injuries.

A car struck a 20-year-old male cyclist on Sheriff Street Upper shortly after 9pm on Sunday.

An ambulance took the cyclist to Beaumont Hospital, where he is in a critical condition.

The driver failed to remain at the scene. A car was found abandoned a short distance away on Guild Street.

Gardaí are appealing for the driver of the car to come forward.

They are also asking for anyone who may have dashcam footage from the scene to make it available.

Anyone with information should contact Store Street Garda station on 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.