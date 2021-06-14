Boots to offer Covid vaccinations in Irish stores

Mon, 14 Jun, 2021 - 07:22

Pharmacy chain Boots has confirmed it will offer Covid-19 vaccinations at stores across Ireland.

Covid-19 vaccines will be available in 81 Boots pharmacies nationwide from this week.

In line with the HSE vaccination schedule, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccinations are available in pharmacies for people aged 50 and over who have missed out on their vaccine or not been able to get to a vaccination centre.

From Tuesday, June 15th, customers aged 50 and over can book an appointment at Boots via boots.ie/covid-vaccination.

Caoimhe McAuley, director of pharmacy and superintendent pharmacist at Boots Ireland, at the launch of the Covid-19 in-store vaccination service in Boots pharmacies nationwide. Photo: Robbie Reynolds

Once they visit the page, they need to click on ‘get started’ and complete their pre-consultation form, at the end of which they will be able to book their appointment and attend for vaccination.

Caoimhe McAuley, director of pharmacy and superintendent pharmacist at Boots Ireland, said she was “delighted” the Boots pharmacy network would begin the vital work of administering Covid-19 vaccines.

“Our experience in delivering vaccinations has been well established through the provision of the flu, pneumococcal, shingles and travel vaccinations. We look forward to applying this expertise and experience to vaccinating people against Covid-19 as the country continues to fight the pandemic.”

