Postmortem to be carried on body found in Limerick as Garda divers search stream

David Raleigh

Garda divers spent part of Thursday afternoon combing a stretch of water located off the River Shannon as part of their investigation into the discovery of the body of a man in the Corbally area of Co Limerick on Wednesday.

The man’s body was discovered at approximately 1pm in the Mill Race, a stream near the Mill Road housing estate.

On June 2nd, gardaí recovered a bicycle, a rucksack and a set of keys on the banks of Corbally Baths, a stretch of water located about 100 metres upstream from where the body was discovered on June 9th, however it is not known if these items are related to the deceased.

While Gardaí have said they do not suspect foul-play at this stage, they have notified the office of the State Pathologist to conduct a postmortem examination of the body, which is likely to be conducted in the next 24 hours.

A six-person dive team attached to the Garda Water Unit conducted a search of the water from Corbally Baths along the Mill Stream on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson said gardaí had yet to identify the body.

The statement from Gardaí said: “Gardaí are investigating the circumstance surrounding the discovery of a body in Corbally, Co Limerick on June 9th, 2021. As part of an investigation into a missing person, Gardaí located a body in the water at Corbally Baths.”

“The deceased was removed to University Hospital Limerick where the State Pathologist will carry out a postmortem. The deceased is yet to be identified and foul play is not suspected at this time.”