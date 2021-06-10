Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 13:44

Woman accused of murdering two-year-old child to go on trial in September

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons is charged with murdering the child on July 5th, 2019
Paul Neilan

A woman accused of murdering a two-year-old child in the south of the country will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in September.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will go on trial in Waterford on September 13th charged with murdering the child on July 5th, 2019. The court heard today that the case could last up to four weeks.

She was due to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in February but the case was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions as the courts were not swearing-in new juries to hear trials.

At the last hearing of the case in February, the court also imposed an order anonymising the accused woman after a defence application.

