Two arrests after man assaulted and robbed in Cork city

Gardaí have made two arrests in relation to an assault and robbery in Cork city earlier this month.

Shortly after midnight on June 4th, a man walking on the Lower Glanmire Road was struck in the face and had his phone stolen by two men.

The victim attended Cork University Hospital and was later discharged.

The incident was reported to Mayfield Garda station on June 6th and an investigation began.

Gardaí gathered CCTV footage and conducted house-to-house enquiries.

As a result, two men aged in their 20s were arrested in Cork city on Wednesday night.

They are currently detained at Mayfield Garda station.