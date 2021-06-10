Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 06:13

Viable device found in residential area of Derry condemned as reckless

The remains of a suspected pipe bomb was discovered in the Lincoln Court area.
Viable device found in residential area of Derry condemned as reckless

By Rebecca Black, PA

The discovery of a viable device in a residential area of Derry has been condemned as “reckless”.

The remains of a suspected pipe bomb were found in the Lincoln Court area of the city on Tuesday night.

Insp Timothy McCullough said police received a report of a loud bang in the area between 11pm and 11.30pm.

“Police, along with Ammunition Technical Officers, attended the scene on Wednesday afternoon and the object has now been declared a viable device,” he said.

“This was a reckless act, in a busy residential area, which could have resulted in serious injury or worse.

“I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1054 of 09/06/21.”

More in this section

Occupants of two Dublin properties appeal against court order to leave Occupants of two Dublin properties appeal against court order to leave
Quarter of teens either overweight or obese despite high levels of exercise Quarter of teens either overweight or obese despite high levels of exercise
Covid patients in ICU drops to lowest level this year Covid patients in ICU drops to lowest level this year
Covid county-by-county data: Limerick incidence rate almost four times national average

Covid county-by-county data: Limerick incidence rate almost four times national average

READ NOW

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more