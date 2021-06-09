Man sent to trial for Josh Dunne stabbing

A delivery cyclist accused of the murder of a teenager, who died after a stabbing in Dublin in January, has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Schoolboy Josh Dunne, who was aged 16, and from Coultry Green, Ballymun in Dublin, was injured in the East Road area, in East Wall in the north of the city, on the night of January 26th last.

The talented footballer, who played for St Kevin’s and Bohemians football clubs, was rushed to the Mater Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

George Gonzaga Bento, a 35-year-old man from Brazil, but who lived and worked in Dublin for several years, was charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody on January 30th following his first district court appearance.

In April, he was further charged with assaulting two other youths in connection with the same incident.

Following a further adjournment, the accused, who had lived in East Wall, appeared again at Cloverhill District Court.

A book of evidence was served and Judge Victor Blake granted a return for trial order, sending Mr Bento forward to the Central Criminal Court.

Legal aid was granted.