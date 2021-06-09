Ashford Castle to offer PCR test service for guests

James Cox

Ashford Castle and sister hotel, The Lodge at Ashford are the first hotels in Ireland where guests can avail of an onsite Covid-19 PCR test, with results available within 12 hours.

Working in partnership with Communicare Medical Supplies and available now, tests will be carried out by a medical professional in a dedicated test room, or in the guest’s own room if preferred, and results and certs will be issued by email.

Niall Rochford, general manager of the two hotels in Cong, Co Mayo said: “The convenience of being able to take a PCR test while on holiday will really help our domestic market guests who want the reassurance of a negative test before returning home or going back to work. However, the test service will be of particular benefit to our international guests, who we are looking forward to welcoming from July 19, all of whom will require a negative PCR test if travelling onwards or heading home after their holiday in Ireland.”

Communicare Medical Supplies is an experienced provider having successfully completed testing within the transport, manufacturing, pharma, film/TV and retail sectors to assist employers in their Covid return to work and management plans.

The company, which is headquartered in Mayo, advocates a testing approach that aims to get as many individuals tested in a timeframe that is as short and safe as possible.