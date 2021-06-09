Romanian man pleads guilty to murder of Limerick pensioner

Paul Neilan

A Romanian man has pleaded guilty to the 2017 murder of a pensioner in Limerick this morning, telling the Central Criminal Court that he is "sorry for what I did".

Alexandru Iordache (46) with a previous address at Dreptatti Street, Bucharest, had been charged with the murder of Rose Hanrahan (78) on or about December 14th-15th, 2017, at New Road, Thomondgate, Limerick City.

Ms Hanrahan, who lived alone, was found by relatives in her home on December 15th.

Ioradache was extradited from Sussex in England in January, 2020.

Ms Hanrahan's family were present in Court Number 6 at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin for the brief hearing this morning.

Speaking through an interpreter, Iordache spoke only to confirm his name and tell the court that he was "guilty, and I feel sorry for what I did".

Mr Justice Michael White fixed Monday, July 5th, 2021 for sentencing and told family members that they can come to court to give evidence of the effect of Ms Hanrahan's death upon them.