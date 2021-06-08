Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 21:06

Lifeboat helps stricken fishing vessel in Co Cork

The fishing vessel had engine trouble four miles southeast of Ballycotton Lighthouse.
A volunteer lifeboat in Co Cork successfully towed a fishing trawler ashore after it developed propeller problems on Tuesday.

The RNLI’s all-weather Trent class lifeboat Austin Lidbury was launched shortly after 9am from Ballycotton in moderate conditions and light rain.

It followed a report from the Irish Coast Guard of a fishing vessel with engine trouble four miles southeast of Ballycotton Lighthouse.

The lifeboat crew arrived to find the vessel had a damaged propeller and towed it back into Ballycotton harbour.

“The new towing equipment recently installed resulted in the fishing vessel being quickly and safely secured,” said RNLI coxswain Eolan Walsh.

“As a result of recent training with this equipment the crew were able to draw on skills learned to effect a successful rescue.”

