Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 18:34

Gardaí prepare file for inquest into death of baby killed by dog

The animal involved in the incident has been destroyed, a Garda spokesperson said.
Gardaí prepare file for inquest into death of baby killed by dog

By Rebecca Black, PA

Gardaí are preparing an investigation file for the inquest into the death of a baby girl who was fatally injured by a dog in Co Waterford.

The three-month-old has been named locally as Mia O’Connell.

A post-mortem examination has been completed following the incident at a residence in Clashmore in the early hours of Monday.

A Garda spokesperson said the results of the post-mortem will not be released for operational reasons.

“As a result of the post-mortem, An Garda Siochana’s focus is on the preparation of an investigation file for an inquest by the County Coroner,” they said.

“The animal which was involved in the incident has now been destroyed.”

They added: “An Garda Siochana has appointed a family liaison officer to the family and An Garda Siochana continues to support the family at this tragic time.”

More in this section

Covid patients in ICU drops to lowest level this year Covid patients in ICU drops to lowest level this year
State opposes inquiry into Garda investigation of Seamus Ludlow murder State opposes inquiry into Garda investigation of Seamus Ludlow murder
Work from abroad initiative will not change Irish tax status, says Facebook Work from abroad initiative will not change Irish tax status, says Facebook
398 new cases of Covid confirmed in the Republic

398 new cases of Covid confirmed in the Republic

READ NOW

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more