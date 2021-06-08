Coronavirus: 271 new cases confirmed, 77 patients in hospital

There have been an additional 271 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the Department of Health said on Tuesday.

There are currently 77 people in hospital with the disease, 27 of whom are in intensive care units.

Daily case numbers in the Republic may change due to future data review, validation and update, owing to the HSE cyberattack.

Meanwhile, tribute has been paid to healthcare workers as the confirmed number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care in the North dropped to zero.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said it is the first time the number has been zero in ten months.

For the first time in 10 months in the North, there are 𝐙𝐄𝐑𝐎 COVID patients in intensive care.



A massive thank you to our healthcare workers for their efforts - let’s keep playing our part and making progress 👏🏼 — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) June 8, 2021

Ms O’Neill expressed her thanks to healthcare workers and also encouraged the public to continue playing their part.

On Tuesday there were 15 confirmed Covid-positive patients in the region’s hospitals. None were described in Northern Ireland Department of Health data as being confirmed in intensive care beds.

No further deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for the virus were notified on Tuesday, however another 81 cases were confirmed.

Meanwhile, mobile testing units remain in Kilkeel, Co Down after a small number of potential cases of the variant of the virus which was first identified in India were detected.

On Monday, the North's Public Health Agency said that out of more than 1,000 tests since Saturday, 15 positive cases were detected.

It indicated that of the 15, nine may be of the latest variant, but further analysis was required to confirm that.