Corkman pleads guilty to engaging in sex with child under 17

Olivia Kelleher

A man in his 40s has pleaded guilty to a number of sex offences including engaging in sexual activity with a child under 17 years of age.

Garfield Ebbs of Fairfield Green, Farranree, Cork City appeared before Cork Circuit Criminal Court where admitted filming males in toilet cubicles and keeping the movies of same on his phone.

Mr Ebbs pleaded guilty to five charges of engaging in different types of offensive sexual behaviour.

The 45-year-old is charged that between September 2018 and May 2019 he engaged in sexual activity with a child under 17 on the south side of Cork city.

This offence is contrary to Section 3 of the Criminal Law (Sex Offences) Act 2017.

Prostitute

Mr Ebbs also pleaded guilty to having sex with a prostitute on January 7th, 2020 at Kilbarry Industrial Estate, Dublin Hill, Cork.

He admitted he intentionally engaged on three different occasions in offensive conduct of a sexual nature, namely recording with his mobile phone males in toilet cubicles and storing the videos on his phone.

These offences happened on June 16 at a computer firm in Cork city, on June 26th, 2016, at Cork Airport on March 31st, 2018 and at Blackpool Shopping Centre on August 6th, 2019. All three charges are brought under the Criminal Law and Sexual Offences Act 2017.

Defence barrister Ray Boland applied for Ebbs to be remanded on continuing bail. His request was not opposed by the State on condition that Ebbs surrender his passport, which he has voluntarily done. He was also told not to apply for another one.

Mr Boland said he wanted to obtain a psychological report on Ebbs before his next court appearance.

Judge Sean O’Donnabhain remanded Ebbs on bail to appear before the court again on September 8th next.