Poots confirms Paul Givan to replace Foster as North's First Minister

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

DUP leader Edwin Poots has announced that Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan is to replace Arlene Foster as Northern Ireland’s First Minister.

Mr Poots began his reshuffle of Stormont posts by announcing new chairs and vice-chairs of a number of committees.

Flanked by the new appointments and deputy party leader Paula Bradley, Mr Poots began the process of unveiling his new team in the Great Hall at Stormont.

The new team includes Christoper Stalford as principal deputy speaker and vice-chair of the Standards and Privileges Committee, Tom Buchanan as vice chair of Procedures, Keith Buchanan as vice chair of the Finance Committee and Gordon Lyons as vice chair of the Health Committee.

He also unveiled David Hilditch as vice chair of the Infrastructure Committee and William Irwin as vice chair of the Audit Committee. Pam Cameron will become chair of the Assembly and Executive Review Committee.

North Antrim MLA Mervyn Storey has been appointed as chair of the Justice Committee and Jonathan Buckley will take up the role as chair of the Infrastructure Committee.

DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley has been appointed as chair of the Communities Committee.

Paul Frew has also been named as the North’s new Economy Minister, replacing Diane Dodds, while Michelle McIlveen will be the new Education Minister, replacing Peter Weir.

The roles will be designate at this stage, with the appointments post-dated to take effect later.