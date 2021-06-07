Taoiseach says 55% of the population have had at least one vaccine dose

Digital Desk Staff

Fifty-five per cent of the population have received a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 26 percent of people are fully vaccinated against the virus.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the figures in a vaccination programme update posted on Twitter earlier this evening.

Mr Martin has said the country's Covid-19 vaccination programme was continuing “very effectively and efficiently” with more than three million doses now administered here in total.

“Tremendous tribute must be paid to the HSE, to our GPs, and all those who have been involved in the vaccination programme," the Taoiseach said.

Mr Martin also said today was a very significant day for pubs and restaurants reopening with outdoor services.

“That illustrates the containing progress we are making in reopening society and our economy and bringing thousands of people back to work,” he said.

A big day for pubs and restaurants with the reopening of outdoor hospitality and thousands back at work.



Outdoor services

It comes as a further 377 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by officials at the Department of Health.

The number of people in hospital has fallen to 69, a decrease of one from yesterday’s figure of 70. At present, there are 26 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, a decrease of one from yesterday's figure of 27.

As with previous updates, the department said daily case numbers may change due to future data review and validation.

Bars, restaurants and cafes around the country resumed outdoor services today, as part of the latest lifting of restrictions on the country's hospitality sector.

For some pubs, it was their first time re-opening in over a year.

Also from today, gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres and cinemas are permitted to reopen.

The number of people who can attend a wedding celebration or reception increases to 25, while the number of people allowed to attend outdoor events can now increase to 100, or a maximum of 200 people, in venues with a capacity of 5,000 or greater.

Small crowds are also permitted to attend certain sporting events from today.