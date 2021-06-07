Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 21:06

In Photos: Pubs, restaurants and gyms reopen across the country

Beer gardens and outdoor eating areas at cafes and restaurants are set for a bumper bank holiday Monday as people spend their day off enjoying the latest relaxation of the country’s Covid-19 rules.
In Photos: Pubs, restaurants and gyms reopen across the country

Kenneth Fox

Ireland has taken another stride back to normality as pubs, restaurants and leisure facilities reopened.

Hospitality venues can serve food and drinks outdoors, while gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres are now allowed to facilitate individual training.

Beer gardens and outdoor eating areas at cafes and restaurants are set for a bumper bank holiday Monday as people spend their day off enjoying the latest relaxation of the country’s Covid-19 rules.

Around 4,000 pubs are reopening for outdoor service, with an estimated 25,000 bar staff returning to work.

Here are some of the best photos from around the country as things take another step towards normality.

Dublin (Photo by PAUL FAITH / AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)
Dublin (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Dublin (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Dublin (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)
Carlingford, Louth Photo: PA Images
Carlingford, Co Louth Photo: PA Images
Photo: PA Images
Carlingford, Co Louth Photo: PA Images

More in this section

Woman (80s) killed in Cavan road collision Woman (80s) killed in Cavan road collision
Taoiseach: Stability must be restored in North following Poots resignation Taoiseach: Stability must be restored in North following Poots resignation
Michelle O’Neill tells DUP to ‘get their act together’ following party fallout Michelle O’Neill tells DUP to ‘get their act together’ following party fallout
Man charged over Dublin house siege has bail application denied

Man charged over Dublin house siege has bail application denied

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more