Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 10:46

Man arrested as gardaí seize €120k worth of cocaine

The arrest was made in Portlaoise
James Cox

Gardaí in Laois have arrested and charged a man following the seizure of €120,000 worth of suspected cocaine on Saturday.

Gardaí attached to the Laois Offaly Divisional Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in the Cappakeel area of Portlaoise at approximately 2.50pm. Upon a search of the vehicle, cocaine with an estimated value of €120,000 was discovered.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in connection with the seizure, and he was taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where he remains detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

The drugs seized will now undergo further analysis.

Investigations are ongoing and the man will appear before Tullamore District Court at 10.30am this morning.

