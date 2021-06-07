Gardaí arrest 14 people in Dublin and eight in Cork over public order offences

James Cox

Street disorder continued into Sunday evening as gardaí arrested 14 people in Dublin city centre and eight people in Cork city.

In a statement, gardaí said large numbers of people gathered in the city centre with the vast majority socialising responsibly.

Based on public safety concerns and sporadic public order incidents gardaí on occasions engaged with crowds in Stephen’s Green, Temple Bar and South William Street.

“Gardaí encountered significant numbers of groups of youths (teenage and younger adults) who were loitering around the city centre, not involved in outdoor dining/ socialising,” the statement read.

In total, 14 people were arrested for public order offences in Dublin city centre, “including three juveniles who were released and referred for Juvenile Diversion Programme. Four persons received an Adult Caution, and seven people were charged with Court proceedings to follow”.

No injuries to gardaí were reported.

Cork

Gardaí in Cork patrolled major amenities in the city during the day and continued to engage with local residents and businesses.

The city centre remained relatively calm through the evening with no significant incidents reported.

At 11pm, following a public order incident, a decision was taken to disperse persons from Kennedy Quay.

In total, eight people were arrested for public order offences across Cork city, three directly related to incidents in cork city centre.