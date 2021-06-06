Lotto jackpot of €2.4 million scooped by Galway player

Last night's Lotto jackpot of €2,475,303 has been won by a player in Galway.

The online player became the third Lotto jackpot winner in the space of two weeks after scooping the top prize in Saturday night’s draw.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification has been sent to the user’s online account, along with a separate email, urging them to get in touch to begin the process of claiming their prize.

“One lucky online player in Galway is waking up today as Ireland’s newest multi-millionaire,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

“The online ticket holder has also brought the number of Lotto jackpot winners over the last three Saturdays to three, following a Westmeath player who won €6.4 million in the 22nd May draw and a player in Cork who scooped €2.4 million in last weekend’s 29th May draw.

“We are encouraging all of our online players to check their accounts and emails carefully today and if they are the winner, to make contact with our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or claims@lottery.ie and we can officially begin the prize claims process.”

Winning numbers

The winning ticket was a multi-draw ticket on which the player selected their own numbers.

The winning Lotto numbers for last night’s draw were: 10, 16, 17, 24, 26, 42 and the bonus number was 35.

The National Lottery is appealing to all of online players, especially in Galway, to log into their accounts or check their emails to see if they have become a multi-millionaire overnight.