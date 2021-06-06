Apache Pizza customers' pizza orders compromised in data breach

Apache Pizza has informed its customers that it has been impacted by a breach that may have compromised some of their personal data.

The fast food chain said the breach is limited to delivery information and does not concern customer’s bank or credit card details.

In an email to customers, the company said it was notified of the breach on Wednesday and confirmed its content on Thursday.

“We have established that the breach concerns your name, address, email address, telephone number, which pizzas you have ordered and in a small number of cases also your date of birth in connection with birthday orders,” the company said.

“Our databases do not contain bank account numbers or credit card details of our customers. So, you don’t have to worry about that data falling into the wrong hands.”

Reported

Apache Pizza said it had reported the data breach to the Data Protection Commission and is following its guidelines in relation to communicating with customers, employees and others.

The company also said it will file a report with An Garda Síochána.

“The data vulnerability was quickly closed and the data secured,” it said to customers.

“We would like to reassure you that it is safe to share your delivery information data with us and that you can continue to order your favourite pizza from us.”