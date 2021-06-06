Two arrested as €225k worth of cannabis seized in Drogheda

Gardaí have arrested two men and seized cannabis estimated to be worth €225,000 following searches in Drogheda, Co Louth on Saturday.

Gardaí attached to the Drogheda Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a number of searches yesterday at houses in the Bryanstown Court and the Riverbank areas.

The searches were carried out as part of an ongoing operation targeting the cultivation, sale, supply and distribution of drugs in Drogheda.

Around €180,000 of cannabis herb, €45,000 of cannabis plant and €7,000 in cash were recovered across the two separate locations.

Gardaí said the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

The two men arrested are aged in their 30s and were detained at Drogheda Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.