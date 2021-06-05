Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 16:31

Interactive map shows location of blue flag beaches and marinas around Ireland

Eighty-three beaches and 10 marinas were awarded blue flag for the 2021 season.
Interactive map shows location of blue flag beaches and marinas around Ireland

Planning a trip to the beach? A new interactive map shows the location of the 83 blue flag beaches and 10 marinas dotted around the country.

Coinciding with the bathing season, which runs from June to September, the blue flags are awarded to beaches and marinas one year at a time.

The flags recognise the location's adherence to strict criteria covering environmental information and education, water quality, safety and services, and environmental management.

The map shows the location of each beach and marina, as well as general information about the area, if it is accessible, whether it is a sandy or rocky beach, and if lifeguards are present.

Of the 81 beaches awarded a blue flag last season, 79 retained their flag, while all 10 marinas maintained their blue flag status.

More in this section

Convicted rapist on trial for making death threats to barristers Convicted rapist on trial for making death threats to barristers
No evidence to support antigen tests reopening international travel, Holohan says No evidence to support antigen tests reopening international travel, Holohan says
Permission for wind farm with tallest structures in Ireland quashed by High Court Permission for wind farm with tallest structures in Ireland quashed by High Court
Brennans spend big on hotel upgrades to 'batten down hatches' until tourists return

Brennans spend big on hotel upgrades to 'batten down hatches' until tourists return

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more