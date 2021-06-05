Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 15:45

Covid: 416 new cases, 74 in hospital

The number of people in hospital with the virus has fallen from 86 recorded on Friday.
The Department of Health has confirmed 416 new cases of Covid-19 as of midnight on Friday.

There are now 74 people in hospital with the virus, the lowest number since mid-September.

There are 29 people with the virus being treated in intensive care.

Officials continue to urge the public to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines over the bank holiday weekend.

Large crowds in Dublin, Cork and Galway were seen last week with local councils and gardaí working to prevent such gatherings from occurring this weekend.

On Monday, bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants will be permitted to reopen for outdoor dining, while accommodation services such as hotels and B&Bs welcomed back guests on Wednesday.

