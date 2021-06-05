Midlands EuroMillions player half a million euros richer for bank holiday

A EuroMillions lottery player in the midlands is waking up half a million euros richer this bank holiday weekend.

Players in Westmeath are being urged to check their tickets carefully after a ticket holder scooped the top prize of €500,000 in last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Circle K M6 Athlone Motorway service station in Fossagh, Moate, Co Westmeath.

“A EuroMillions player in Westmeath got their long weekend off to a great start following last night’s draw,” a spokesperson for the National Lottery said.

“The lucky Lake county player is waking up half a million euro richer after scooping the top prize in the EuroMillions Plus draw. We are encouraging all of our Westmeath players to check their tickets carefully today as one player has a ticket worth €500,000.”

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for Friday night’s draw were: 15, 23, 26, 33, 41.

It is the second National Lottery win for Westmeath in the space of two weeks, after a player in Athlone scooped the €6.4 million Lotto jackpot on May 22nd’s draw.

Dublin win

Meanwhile in last night’s main EuroMillions draw, a Dublin player matched five numbers to win €19,752.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Thursday, June 3rd at the Centra shop next to the train station on Lower Drumcondra Road in Dublin 9.

The winning EuroMillions numbers for last night’s draw were: 07, 20, 36, 40, 46 and lucky stars 02, 04.

Both winning ticket holders are advised to sign the back of their tickets and to get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.

Last night’s €130 million jackpot was won by a EuroMillions player in the UK, while over 87,000 players in Ireland won prizes across the EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus games in the Friday night draw.