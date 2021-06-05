Five states added to Ireland’s hotel quarantine list

Five countries have been added to Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine list.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed that Afghanistan, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Trinidad and Tobago will be deemed “high-risk” states from 4am on Tuesday, June 8th.

People arriving to Ireland who have been in or transited through these states in the previous 14 days must enter mandatory hotel quarantine.

The new states will soon be included on the booking system for hotel quarantine. More information on the quarantine system is available here.

Day-five tests

Meanwhile, it is a legal requirement that all other arrivals into the country have a negative or "not detected" result from a Covid-19 RT-PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours before arrival.

It is also a legal requirement that they observe a 14-day period of mandatory “home” quarantine. This period can be shortened if the person receives a not-detected RT-PCR test result taken no less than five days after arrival.

A new online booking portal for day-five tests has been launched for people arriving into the State from overseas. Testing is free and can be booked via www.gov.ie/test.

"Due to concerns about the new variant of Covid-19, people travelling from Great Britain are strongly advised to avail of free testing five days after arrival in Ireland, and to strictly adhere to the legal requirements for home quarantine," a Department of Health statement said.

Including the new additions, 21 African states, 14 South American states, 12 Asian states, three North American states, and one European state are currently on the hotel quarantine list.

The full list of designated states is available here.