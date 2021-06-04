Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 20:30

Cannabis, cocaine and tablets seized by Gardaí in Co Tipperary

One man was arrested in connection with the seizure.
Gardaí in Co Tipperary have arrested a man following the discovery of €124,500 worth of drugs on Friday.

Officers from the Tipperary Drugs Unit and Tipperary District, Cork Dog Unit and Customs carried out a search in the Dundrum area shortly after 11am this morning.

During the course of the operation cannabis, estimated to be worth €60,000, cocaine worth €24,500 and tablets valued at €40,000 were seized.

A number of phones and a sum cash were also seized, and the drugs will now be sent for further analysis.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in connection with the search and was taken to Tipperary Garda station.

He is currently being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1996 and investigations are ongoing.

