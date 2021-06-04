Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 18:25

CAB seize €125,000 following search operations in Limerick and Westmeath

A number of searches were carried out on Friday morning as part of two separate operations.
The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized €125,000 following two separate search operations in counties Limerick and Westmeath on Friday.

Five searches in Limerick involving CAB, the Regional Armed Support Unit, the Revenue Customs Dog Unit and local gardaí attached to the Limerick Division targeted the assets of persons involved in criminal activity in the region.

One residential, one commercial and three professional properties were searched as part of the operation.

Meanwhile in Westmeath, a search was carried out in the Mullingar area by CAB, also supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit and officers from the Westmeath Division.

Funds totalling €125,000 were seized and restrained in various bank accounts as a result of the searches, with other exhibits of significance also seized according to a statement from Gardaí.

