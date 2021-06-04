Covid test booking portal launched for passengers arriving into the State

A new online booking portal for day-five Covid-19 RT-PCR tests has been launched for people arriving into the State from overseas.

Despite the launch, the Government continues to advise against all non-essential travel, with all arrivals still required to produce a negative/non-detected PCR test result on entry into the country and must then self-quarantine for two weeks.

However, this 14-day quarantine can be ended if the person tests negative again five days after their arrival.

The new booking portal will allow passengers to book their day-five test, which will take place at HSE testing centres around the country free of change.

Commenting on the launch, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the country has made "significant progress" but added that international travel poses a risk of importing variants from abroad.

"Our collective response to Covid-19 and continued adherence to the public health advice has led us to this point where we can enjoy the reopening of society.

"However, we must continue to be cautious, particularly when it comes to international travel and the significant risks variants of concern pose to the excellent progress we have made," Mr Donnelly said.

Restrictions surrounding non-essential international travel are due to ease on July 19th, when the State is set to adopt the EU's digital green certificate system.

🚨 3⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ 🚨



This weekend we're expecting to administer the three millionth COVID-19 vaccine dose in Ireland. This is an amazing achievement and well done and thanks to all of those involved. #ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/wafmHu5x4n — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) June 4, 2021

Vaccinations

Earlier on Friday, Mr Donnelly also tweeted the country is expected to administer the 3 millionth Covid-19 vaccine dose over the weekend.

He added: "This is an amazing achievement and well done and thanks to all of those involved."

On Thursday, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said 53 per cent of the adult population have now had their first dose of the vaccine, while almost 900,000 people have received their second dose, amounting to around 25 per cent of the population.

Registration for the vaccine on the HSE's portal is continuing for people in their 40s this week, with people aged 42 invited to register today.

Those aged 41 will be able to register on Saturday, followed by 40-year-olds on Sunday.