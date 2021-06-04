Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 17:15

Covid: 529 new cases confirmed as patients in ICU falls to lowest level since December

There are now 86 people in hospital with Covid-19.
Muireann Duffy

The Department of Health has confirmed 529 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported as of midnight on Thursday.

There are now 86 people in hospital with the virus, 28 of whom are being treated in intensive care units. This is the lowest number of Covid patients recorded in ICU since December 27th.

In the North, 73 people have tested positive in the past 24 hours while no additional Covid-related deaths have been reported.

There are also 19 patients with the virus currently in hospital in the North, just one of whom is in ICU.

Nearly 1.8 million vaccines have been administered in the North, while Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly tweeted the Republic is expected to reach 3 million doses over the weekend.

Mr Donnelly also announced the interval between doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be reduced from 12 to eight weeks following advice received from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) which was endorsed by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan earlier this week.

