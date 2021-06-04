Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 16:27

Donnelly signs off on reducing AstraZeneca dosage interval to eight weeks

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan endorsed the advice from Niac to reduce the interval earlier this week.
Donnelly signs off on reducing AstraZeneca dosage interval to eight weeks

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has approved the reduction of the interval between AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses from 12 weeks to eight.

This comes after the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) recommended the change, passing their advice to the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Dr Holohan confirmed on Wednesday that he had reviewed the advice and intended to formally present it to the HSE later that day.

Earlier today, Mr Donnelly met with HSE chief executive Paul Reid and the chair of the High-Level Task Force on the Covid-19 vaccination programme to approve the changes and discuss its implementation.

In a statement following the meeting, the Minister said: "The reduction in the length of the interval between doses of this vaccine will benefit in excess of 400,000 people who are waiting on a second dose and who will now get the protection of being fully vaccinated earlier."

Mr Donnelly confirmed the changes will be phased in, with people waiting on their second AstraZeneca dose as part of a 12-week schedule being vaccinated over the next two weeks.

"We will then implement a graduated reduction, so the interval will reduce to 11, 10, 9 and then 8 weeks," Mr Donnelly added.

Further planning on this aspect of the vaccine rollout will take place over the weekend according to the Department of Health, with exact timings contingent on supplies.

More in this section

Brennans spend big on hotel upgrades to 'batten down hatches' until tourists return Brennans spend big on hotel upgrades to 'batten down hatches' until tourists return
No evidence to support antigen tests reopening international travel, Holohan says No evidence to support antigen tests reopening international travel, Holohan says
Convicted rapist on trial for making death threats to barristers Convicted rapist on trial for making death threats to barristers
Permission for wind farm with tallest structures in Ireland quashed by High Court

Permission for wind farm with tallest structures in Ireland quashed by High Court

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more