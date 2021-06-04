Cork hospital seeks contact from those due for chemotherapy and other treatments

Cork University Hospital is asking all patients due to attend chemotherapy or haematology appointments to make contact and confirm their appointment.

Anyone due for treatment in the hospital’s Dunmanway Day Unit or the Haematology Unit in the next seven days should contact the hospital on 021 492 2324 to confirm their appointment.

Management at the hospital has also reminded the public that people should only attend its emergency department (ED) in emergency situations.

“Where appropriate, the public should contact their GP in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the emergency department if their needs are not urgent,” CUH said in a statement on Friday.

“Patient care is paramount in CUH and hospital management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time.”

Cyberattack pressure

On Thursday, CUH issued an appeal to the public to only attend its ED in emergency situations as it is “exceptionally busy” with pressure exacerbated by the impact of the HSE cyberattack.

The hospital said patients are “regrettably” experiencing long delays.

The head of the Health Service Executive (HSE) has said the damage caused by the recent cyberattack had a “devastating impact”.

Chief executive Paul Reid said it wiped out more than 2,000 systems and “completely disarmed” many clinical and medical teams of the basic tools they need for treating patients.

“We continue to make further progress, but it can’t be overstated the devastating impact that this has had on our health service,” he said on Thursday.