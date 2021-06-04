Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 15:31

Cork hospital seeks contact from those due for chemotherapy and other treatments

It applies to anyone due for treatment in the Cork University Hospital’s Dunmanway Day Unit or the Haematology Unit in the next seven days
Cork hospital seeks contact from those due for chemotherapy and other treatments

Cork University Hospital is asking all patients due to attend chemotherapy or haematology appointments to make contact and confirm their appointment.

Anyone due for treatment in the hospital’s Dunmanway Day Unit or the Haematology Unit in the next seven days should contact the hospital on 021 492 2324 to confirm their appointment.

Management at the hospital has also reminded the public that people should only attend its emergency department (ED) in emergency situations.

“Where appropriate, the public should contact their GP in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the emergency department if their needs are not urgent,” CUH said in a statement on Friday.

“Patient care is paramount in CUH and hospital management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time.”

Cyberattack pressure

On Thursday, CUH issued an appeal to the public to only attend its ED in emergency situations as it is “exceptionally busy” with pressure exacerbated by the impact of the HSE cyberattack.

The hospital said patients are “regrettably” experiencing long delays.

The head of the Health Service Executive (HSE) has said the damage caused by the recent cyberattack had a “devastating impact”.

Chief executive Paul Reid said it wiped out more than 2,000 systems and “completely disarmed” many clinical and medical teams of the basic tools they need for treating patients.

“We continue to make further progress, but it can’t be overstated the devastating impact that this has had on our health service,” he said on Thursday.

More in this section

Cost of homes continues to rise nationwide, CSO figures show Cost of homes continues to rise nationwide, CSO figures show
Man seriously injured in Dublin motorcycle collision Man seriously injured in Dublin motorcycle collision
Public urged to nominate frontline health workers for free luxury staycations Public urged to nominate frontline health workers for free luxury staycations
Claims pandemic payment disincentivising return to work dismissed by Oireachtas committee

Claims pandemic payment disincentivising return to work dismissed by Oireachtas committee

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more