Holohan and Donnelly to meet Limerick TDs over Covid surge in county

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly are set to brief Limerick-based TDs and Senators on Friday afternoon over the recent rise of Covid-19 cases in the county.

On Thursday, some 103 cases were reported in Limerick, the highest total there since January.

Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins arranged the meeting over concerns about the surge in Covid cases in Limerick.

“We want them to outline the scenario, the reasons why they are so high, and tell us what we can and can’t do to respond to it,” he told The Irish Times.

Friday's meeting will be conducted via video conference.

'Significant increase'.

Dr Holohan has expressed concern over the “significant increase” in Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks.

Dr Holohan said the majority of the 800 cases reported in the last two weeks “occurred as a result of indoor gatherings”.

He said incidence of the virus in Limerick had increased sharply to 411 cases per 100,000 people, the highest in the country, in a thread of tweets on Thursday evening

“It is extremely important that everyone in the Limerick region continues to adhere to the public health advice,” he tweeted.

Community outbreaks

Dr Mai Mannix, public health doctor with the HSE in the mid-west, said the rise in Limerick was driven by multiple community outbreaks linked to “high risk” indoor activity such as house parties and family events.

The vast majority of cases involved people aged in their 30s and 40s.

A further 465 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today.

Eight four Covid-19 patients are being treated in Irish hospitals, with 30 currently in ICU.

Earlier on Thursday, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said Ireland had come “a long way from the dark days of January” when more than 2,000 people were hospitalised with Covid-19 and 200 were in intensive care (ICU).

“We can’t ever go back there. Brighter days ahead. Let’s keep winning hearts & minds and people’s committment [sic]. Its what works,” Mr Reid said.