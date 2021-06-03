Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 20:19

Gardaí investigating armed cash-in-transit robbery in Dublin

The incident occurred in Crumlin
James Cox

Gardaí are investigating an armed cash-in-transit robbery that took place this afternoon outside a post office on the Old County Road, Crumlin, Co Dublin.

At approximately 12.15pm, a man armed with what appeared to be a firearm approached an employee transporting a cash box and threatened him.

The male gunman fled the scene with the cash box and got into a Ford Focus car, which subsequently drove at speed in the direction of the Clonard Road.

No injuries were reported during the course of this incident. A vehicle has since been recovered by gardaí and is currently being technically examined.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this robbery and for anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any persons in the Crumlin area that observed the movements of the Ford Focus car on the afternoon of Thursday to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

