Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 18:45

Stephen's Green bandstand closed to protect it from vandalism - OPW

A fence has been erected around the bandstand.
James Cox

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has said the decision to close the “historic” bandstand at St Stephen's Green was made to protect it from “vandalism and anti-social behaviour”.

Fencing has been put up to prevent visitors from accessing the bandstand.

The move comes after controversy over large crowds that gathered in Dublin city centre over the weekend in locations including St Stephen's Green.

The fencing around the bandstand has drawn huge criticism on social media.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu tweeted: “The official letter from me will be drafted up to be sent but unofficially this is not the right move @opwireland. If you want to protect it from damage-net off the inside of the roof & put security sitting inside it, don't just close it off. There are other ways to keep it safe.”

The full OPW statement reads: “St Stephen’s Green is a National Monument and Historic Park beloved by the citizens of Dublin and Ireland.

“The Green encompasses a number of important features including the Victorian Bandstand. We want visitors to enjoy the Green but OPW must also protect vulnerable historic features from vandalism and anti-social behaviour. In order to protect the historic bandstand from any further damage, a decision was taken to erect fencing to protect the structure.

“We hope visitors will continue to enjoy the beautiful surrounds of the Park this weekend. The OPW appeals to the public to respect this important heritage site and its historic features, to respect our staff and fellow visitors, to bring their waste home with them and to behave responsibly when in the Park.

“The OPW is liaising with An Garda Síochána in relation to the policing of St Stephen's Green on an ongoing basis and will respond to any incidents should they arise.”

