Pictures: Guests welcomed back by accommodation providers around the country

All accommodation services, including hotels, B&Bs, guesthouses and self-catering accommodation facilities around the country have reopened today as part of the next stage of the State's easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Residents will be able to eat and drink indoors at their accommodation, while those with leisure facilities will also be permitted to reopen those services to overnight guests.

Figures from the Irish Hotels Federation show bookings for July are highest in the south-east at 57 per cent, followed by 45 per cent in the west.

Bookings were lowest in Dublin, with 10 per cent of rooms booked for June, rising slightly to 11 per cent in July.

Fáilte Ireland published guidelines for the hospitality sector last Wednesday ahead of the reopening of accommodation services, followed by the return of outdoor dining at pubs, bars and restaurants from June 7th.

The guidelines include a table limit of six people, increasing to 15 when children aged 12 and younger are included, and a closing time of 11.30pm.

No live music will be permitted and it will be table service only.

For guests arriving at their accommodation, only one person should go to reception to check-in according to the Fáilte Ireland guidelines, where they should receive information about the Covid-19 protocols which have been put in place at the accommodation.

Face coverings must be worn by employees and residents at all times in indoor public areas, while guests will only be permitted to remover their face masks while seated at their table when dining.