Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 15:49

Bank of Ireland offers fix for customers having issues with their mobile app

A spokesperson for the bank told Breakingnews.ie “We are aware that some customers are currently experiencing issues accessing our mobile app. If customers cannot log in they can delete the app and reinstall it to fix the issue. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Kenneth Fox

Bank of Ireland say they are aware of issues surrounding their mobile app with customers not being able to log in and have found a fix for the issue.

The issue is effecting iOS users and a only a small number of people are experiencing the problem overall. People have posted on Twitter in recent days saying they cannot get into the app.

Deleting and reinstalling the app seems to be the only work around at the moment, but as the spokesperson said you can still access online banking on a computer.

However, with the app using a two-step verification process (where you get a code sent to your phone, so you can log in) those who are having an issue with the phone app will not be able to log into their online banking.

The one caveat is of course they can just delete and reinstall the app to receive the code and log into their Internet banking.

It comes as yesterday, Bank of Ireland said they were working to fix issues with its mobile banking app.

It follows a number of customers who reported difficulty accessing the bank's app.

“We are aware that some customers are currently experiencing intermittent issues accessing our mobile app,” Bank of Ireland said in a statement.

“We are working to fix this issue as quickly as possible and will provide customers with further updates once they become available.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

