Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 11:07

Third arrest made in connection to operation targeting criminal organisation

The man (32) was arrested in Co Dublin on Wednesday morning.
A third person has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation targeting a criminal organisation.

The man (32) was arrested in relation to an offence of directing a criminal organisation, contrary to Section 71A of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

He is also suspected to be involved in the recruitment of money mules and the laundering of the proceeds of crime through multiple bank accounts according to a statement from Gardaí.

Two arrests had previously been made in relation to the investigation of the criminal organisation which is known to have stolen over €14 million worldwide in invoice redirect frauds/BEC frauds, at least €8-9 million of which was laundered through bank accounts of gang members and money mules across the country.

While arresting the man at an address in Balbriggan on Wednesday morning, a large amount of potential evidence was also seized including phones, laptops, bank cards and other documents.

The man is currently being held at Balbriggan Garda station under provisions of Sections 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, where he can be detained for up to seven days.

