Nathan Carter apologises after police break up party at his Fermanagh home

Police in the North have issued several Covid-19 fines after a party at the singer Nathan Carter’s home in Co Fermanagh was broken up over the weekend.

The party was attended by at least 50 people, according to a statement from the PSNI.

Mr Carter confirmed that police had attended his home last Friday after his family visiting from Liverpool had organised a barbecue for his birthday.

“They believed that this gathering was within the current Covid 19 restrictions in the North, however it transpires that it was not,” said a statement from Mr Carter. “The organiser has already paid the fine that was issued. “Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I fully apologise,” he said. Mr Carter is a country music singer, born in Liverpool to parents originally from Newry. His 2012 cover of the American country song Wagon Wheel was highly successful and his fifth album Where I Wanna Be topped the charts. Mr Carter has recently been filling in for Hugo Duncan on his popular BBC Radio Ulster show. Covid breaches

The Irish News first reported that the PSNI would issue up to 60 fines related to Covid-19 regulations, totalling approximately £13,000 (€15,000).

The PSNI confirmed officers attended the property, issuing 14 COV7 penalty notices, worth £200 (€230), and a COV9 fine, worth £1,000 (€1,160).

According to current Covid-19 guidelines in the North, up to six people from no more than two households can meet in a private home, or if one household has six or more members, they may meet one other household so long as the total number of people over 12 does not surpass 10.

Up to 15 people, including children, from no more than three households can also meet in a private garden.