Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 08:09

Covid vaccine registration opens for people aged 40-44

Those aged 44 are invited to register from today
Covid vaccine registration opens for people aged 40-44

People aged between 40 and 44 can register online for their Covid-19 vaccine.

In order to avoid delays in the registration process, the health service is asking people to register on different days based on their age.

Those aged 44 are asked to register from Wednesday, while those aged 43 are asked to do so on Thursday. The portal will open to those a year younger on each subsequent day.

It is expected that the majority of the age group will be vaccinated by the end of June or into July, according to the HSE's chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry.

The Government has set a new vaccination target, aiming to ensure 60 per cent of the population, or 2.5 million people, are fully vaccinated by the end of July.

Approximately half the adult population has now received a first dose of a vaccine, according to the HSE.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said close 20 per cent of people have had a second dose. “Reduced illness, sickness, mortality and a massive take-up,” he wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Over one million people were vaccinated in May and a total of 2.7 million vaccines have now been administered, he added.

The latest data on the number of vaccines administered in the Republic has not been available since the cyberattack on the HSE.

More in this section

Sunday officially hottest day of year as Met Éireann reveals warmest locations Sunday officially hottest day of year as Met Éireann reveals warmest locations
Crowds swap streets for beaches as hospitality reopening calms Dublin centre Crowds swap streets for beaches as hospitality reopening calms Dublin centre
'Significant amounts' of taxpayers' money subsidising regional air routes 'Significant amounts' of taxpayers' money subsidising regional air routes
Edwin Poots sends copy of Belfast Agreement to Emmanuel Macron

Edwin Poots sends copy of Belfast Agreement to Emmanuel Macron

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more