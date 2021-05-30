Sun, 30 May, 2021 - 09:14

Cork ticket scoops Lotto jackpot of over €2.4m

Lotto players are being urged to check their tickets.
A lotto jackpot of over €2.4 million was won on Saturday night, the National Lottery have confirmed.

The total amount won was €2,469,871 and the winning numbers were 9, 15, 28, 34, 39, 46, and the bonus number was 26.

The National Lottery has since confirmed the ticket was sold in Co Cork, with the shop to be revealed in the coming days.

Last night's win was the second jackpot to go in the space of a week after €6.4 million was won in Athlone on May 22nd, which has still not been claimed.

A Lotto Plus 1 player also won €1 million on the same night after purchasing their ticket in Castlebar, Co Mayo, and is also yet to come forward.

Lotto players who purchased their tickets in any of these three area are being urged to check their tickets, and to contact the National Lottery if they are the lucky winner.

