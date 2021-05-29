Middle Arch in Galway closed by Council due to large crowds gathering

Galway City Council have closed a popular water-side spot due to large crowds of people gathering there in recent days.

The closure of Middle Arch, between Wolfe Tone Bridge and Claddagh Quay in the city was announced at the request of Gardaí.

At the request of An Garda Síochána in the context of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions & with large crowds gathering over recent days, Galway City Council has reinstated restrictions to the ‘Middle Arch’ – between Wolfe Tone Bridge & Claddagh Quay - in the interest of public safety. pic.twitter.com/D2IqwYn1NJ — Galway City Council (@GalwayCityCo) May 29, 2021

The Council confirmed the closure on Saturday morning, tweeting it would remain in place "for a number of weeks".

This temporary closure under Covid-19 restrictions will be in place for a number of weeks (3/3) — Galway City Council (@GalwayCityCo) May 29, 2021

With sunny weather expected throughout this weekend, there are fears large groups may gather at public amenities, creating opportunities for Covid-19 to spread.

Current guidelines state up to three households, or up to six people can meet outdoors, including gardens. Organised outdoor gatherings can also take place, with a maximum of 15 people in attendance.