Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 14:41

Middle Arch in Galway closed by Council due to large crowds gathering

Galway City Council said the closure would remain for a number of weeks.
Galway City Council have closed a popular water-side spot due to large crowds of people gathering there in recent days.

The closure of Middle Arch, between Wolfe Tone Bridge and Claddagh Quay in the city was announced at the request of Gardaí.

The Council confirmed the closure on Saturday morning, tweeting it would remain in place "for a number of weeks".

With sunny weather expected throughout this weekend, there are fears large groups may gather at public amenities, creating opportunities for Covid-19 to spread.

Current guidelines state up to three households, or up to six people can meet outdoors, including gardens. Organised outdoor gatherings can also take place, with a maximum of 15 people in attendance.

