Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 10:37

Covid: Ireland records seventh lowest incidence rate in EU

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said rates of vaccine uptake in the State are above the EU average.
Covid: Ireland records seventh lowest incidence rate in EU

The Republic of Ireland has the seventh lowest incidence rate in the EU of Covid-19 per 100,000 people according to the latest figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The data shows the State now has an incidence rate of 103.6 cases per 100,000 people. The collection of this data had been impacted over the last two weeks due to disruptions caused by the recent cyberattack on the HSE.

Malta has the lowest rate, recording just 9.3 cases per 100,000, while Romania, Finland, Portugal, Poland and Bulgaria also have rates under 100.

The stable rate in Ireland will encourage health officials ahead of the further easing of restrictions, the next part of which will take place on June 2nd when accommodation services are permitted to reopen.

Vaccines

In Friday's announcement regarding the easing of restrictions for June and July, Taoiseach Micheál Martin praised the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine here, saying: "By every measure, the Irish people trust the vaccines."

He added the State "enjoys one of the highest levels of trust in the vaccine in the world", and "2.6 million vaccines have now been administered and half the eligible population of the country will have received at least one vaccine by Monday".

This comes as the number of people in hospital with the virus dropped to the lowest level recorded in eight months.

According to Friday evening's update from the Department of Health, there were 99 people with Covid-19 in hospitals around the county, 38 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

More in this section

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch seeks to dismiss Regency murder charge Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch seeks to dismiss Regency murder charge
Government plans to cut childcare costs as part of ‘cost of living’ budget Government plans to cut childcare costs as part of ‘cost of living’ budget
Temperatures surpass Met Éireann forecast with warm spell set to continue

Temperatures surpass Met Éireann forecast with warm spell set to continue

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more