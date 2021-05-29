Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 09:37

Toy Show star Adam King receives letter from US president Joe Biden

US president Joe Biden received Adam's 'virtual hug' for St Patrick's Day.
Toy Show star Adam King receives letter from US president Joe Biden

Star of last year's Late Late Toy Show, six-year-old Adam King has received a personal letter from US president Joe Biden.

Following King's appearance on the Toy Show with a handmade 'virtual hug' in the form of a heart with the words 'A hug for you' wrote inside, the drawing has been made into a card for charity, with special versions released Valentine's Day and St Patrick's Day, one of which made its way to the White House in March.

The St Patrick's Day card was delivered to Mr Biden by Taoiseach Micheál Martin who also wore a pin-version of the virtual hug during the two leaders' discussions on March 17th.

Adam and his family appeared on Friday's Late Late Show to chat about Mr Biden response, in which he said Adam's "hope and joy" gives him strength, adding he knows the six-year-old will "inspire even more people to reach for the stars and follow their dreams".

Adam's father, David said his son made the virtual hug for everyone, adding their family is grateful to the people of Ireland "for taking Adam into their hearts and for spreading his message of love at a time when finding ways to connect has been so hard".

He also thanked Mr Biden, saying they were "humbled and amazed" by his response.

More in this section

Government plans to cut childcare costs as part of ‘cost of living’ budget Government plans to cut childcare costs as part of ‘cost of living’ budget
Temperatures surpass Met Éireann forecast with warm spell set to continue Temperatures surpass Met Éireann forecast with warm spell set to continue
Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch seeks to dismiss Regency murder charge Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch seeks to dismiss Regency murder charge
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more