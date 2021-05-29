Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 09:03

Over €1.3m worth of cannabis discovered in Co Meath

Two men, both aged in their 30s, have been arrested.
Over €1.3m worth of cannabis discovered in Co Meath

Gardaí have seized approximately €1.35 million worth of cannabis following the search of a vehicle and premises in Co Meath on Friday.

The operation involving officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) was carried out as part of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected to be involved in organised crime.

Following the search of the vehicle and one premises, 67.5kg of cannabis herb was seized and two men were arrested.

The two men, both aged in their 30s, are currently being held at Finglas an Ashbourne Garda stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí say investigations into the matter are ongoing.

More in this section

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch seeks to dismiss Regency murder charge Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch seeks to dismiss Regency murder charge
Belfast port handles record trade as Brexit pushes traffic away from Dublin Belfast port handles record trade as Brexit pushes traffic away from Dublin
Government plans to cut childcare costs as part of ‘cost of living’ budget Government plans to cut childcare costs as part of ‘cost of living’ budget
Temperatures surpass Met Éireann forecast with warm spell set to continue

Temperatures surpass Met Éireann forecast with warm spell set to continue

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more