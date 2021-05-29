Over €1.3m worth of cannabis discovered in Co Meath

Gardaí have seized approximately €1.35 million worth of cannabis following the search of a vehicle and premises in Co Meath on Friday.

The operation involving officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) was carried out as part of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected to be involved in organised crime.

Two men have been arrested as part of this investigation and are currently detained at Finglas and Ashbourne.



Following the search of the vehicle and one premises, 67.5kg of cannabis herb was seized and two men were arrested.

The two men, both aged in their 30s, are currently being held at Finglas an Ashbourne Garda stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí say investigations into the matter are ongoing.