Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 08:41

Eight arrested in Limerick following seizure of €900,000 of cannabis

The searches were carried out across a number of properties in Limerick city on Friday
Eight arrested in Limerick following seizure of €900,000 of cannabis

Gardaí in Limerick have arrested seven men and one woman following the discovery of €900,000 worth of cannabis herb and approximately €45,000 in cash.

A number of searches were carried out across Limerick city on Friday as part of an operation targeting the sale, supply and distribution of illegal drugs in the area.

The woman, aged in her 40s, and the seven men, aged from their 20s to 70s were arrested and are currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at various Garda stations in the city.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Taking a knife to Navan hospital services will not improve healthcare – McDonald Taking a knife to Navan hospital services will not improve healthcare – McDonald
Bodies of older man and woman found in Tipperary home Bodies of older man and woman found in Tipperary home
Woman who gave partner alibi changed statement after he began new relationship Woman who gave partner alibi changed statement after he began new relationship
Government plans to cut childcare costs as part of ‘cost of living’ budget

Government plans to cut childcare costs as part of ‘cost of living’ budget

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more