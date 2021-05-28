Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 21:17

US, France, Belgium and Luxembourg removed from hotel quarantine list

Travellers arriving in Ireland from the countries will no longer have to quarantine for 14 days at a hotel facility.
US, France, Belgium and Luxembourg removed from hotel quarantine list

The United States, France, Belgium and Luxembourg have been removed from the designated list for mandatory quarantine in Ireland.

Travellers arriving in Ireland from the countries will no longer have to quarantine for 14 days at a hotel facility.

No further countries were added to the list.

The move comes after the EU Commission said it was in discussions with Irish authorities about lifting its quarantine measures for travellers arriving from EU countries.

Didier Reynders, EU Commissioner for Justice, said the Commission is “closely monitoring” the State’s quarantine rules.

Last month, the Commission wrote a letter to the Government asking it to set out the criteria used to determine which countries go on the quarantine list.

A Commission spokesperson said it had concerns about the system’s “proportionality and non-discrimination”.

Mr Reynders tweeted on Friday: “Regarding hotel quarantine rules in [Ireland], the commission is closely monitoring the situation.

“We requested and received information on the criteria on which such measures are based.

“We are now in discussions with authorities to see how the lifting of measures can be facilitated.”

Extension

On Thursday, the Dáil debated extending the mandatory hotel quarantine system.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is seeking to extend the system, which is due to expire on June 8th, until the end of July.

Mandatory hotel quarantine has been operational since March 26th.

Mr Donnelly said that the number of variants of Covid-19 has fallen since then.

He told the Dáil that the system is working, adding that Ireland has the most restrictive quarantine system.

As of May 25th, a total of 4,400 people have entered mandatory hotel quarantine.

Of these, there have been 173 Covid-19 detected cases, including 163 residents, nine staff and one unaccompanied minor.

Of these cases, 59 variants of concern were detected.

Mr Donnelly said it included 47 cases of the UK variant and 12 cases of the South Africa variant.

A vote on whether to extend mandatory hotel quarantine is to take place next Wednesday.

More in this section

Belfast port handles record trade as Brexit pushes traffic away from Dublin Belfast port handles record trade as Brexit pushes traffic away from Dublin
Temperatures surpass Met Éireann forecast with warm spell set to continue Temperatures surpass Met Éireann forecast with warm spell set to continue
Homeless worker who sexually abused two girls 40 years ago jailed for five years Homeless worker who sexually abused two girls 40 years ago jailed for five years
Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch seeks to dismiss Regency murder charge

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch seeks to dismiss Regency murder charge

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more