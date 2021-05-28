Lifting lockdown: Ireland's summer reopening plans in full

The Government has announced a raft of plans that will see a widespread reopening of the country over the summer.

Ministers approved the reopening of society, including hotels, bars, restaurants as well as cinemas and international travel throughout June, July and August.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin made a formal announcement in an address to the nation on Friday evening.

Here are the plans in full.

June 2nd

Hotels and B&Bs to reopen

June 7th

Outdoor hospitality, such as bars and restaurants, can reopen

Cinemas and theatre can reopen

Driver theory tests can resume, with 25,000 allowed per month

Gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres can reopen for individual training only

Outdoor sports matches can take place

25 people can attend a wedding celebration or reception

Maximum of 100 attendees for the majority of outdoor venues. Maximum of 200 for outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000

Unvaccinated households can have visitors from one other unvaccinated household inside

July 5th

Indoor service to resume in bars, cafes and restaurants

Maximum of 100 attendees in larger indoor venues and 50 in all others

Numbers allowed to attend outdoor events will increase

Indoor exercise and sports activities will return

People can have visitors from up to three other households

July 19th

International travel set to resume under EU's Digital Green Certificate scheme

Under consideration for August