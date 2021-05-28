Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 17:20

Coronavirus: 467 new cases reported in the Republic

There are currently 99 people in hospitals with the disease, of whom 38 are in intensive care units.
Coronavirus: 467 new cases reported in the Republic

There have been an additional 467 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the Department of Health said on Friday.

There are currently 99 people in hospitals with the disease, of whom 38 are in intensive care units.

Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update, owing to the HSE cyberattack.

Meanwhile, in the North there have been no further deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19.

However, another 75 positive cases were confirmed by the region’s Department of Health.

On Friday morning there were 28 Covid-positive patients in hospital in the North, two of whom were in intensive care.

More in this section

'No point' of public pay deal talks unless Government willing to budge - Ictu 'No point' of public pay deal talks unless Government willing to budge - Ictu
Study finds more young adults say they are depressed after the pandemic Study finds more young adults say they are depressed after the pandemic
Child left with scar after playground fall settles court action for €70,000 Child left with scar after playground fall settles court action for €70,000
Graham Dwyer appeal against murder conviction may be heard later this year

Graham Dwyer appeal against murder conviction may be heard later this year

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more